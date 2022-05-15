Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Entravision Communications from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th.

Get Entravision Communications alerts:

Shares of NYSE EVC opened at $4.65 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.47. Entravision Communications has a 1 year low of $3.81 and a 1 year high of $9.34. The company has a market capitalization of $403.06 million, a PE ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Entravision Communications ( NYSE:EVC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $233.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.10 million. Entravision Communications had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 3.18%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Entravision Communications will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. Entravision Communications’s payout ratio is 34.48%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Entravision Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Entravision Communications by 90.4% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Entravision Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Entravision Communications by 66.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,726 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Entravision Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. 57.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Entravision Communications (Get Rating)

Entravision Communications Corporation operates as an advertising, media, and technology solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Digital, Television, and Audio. It reaches and engages Hispanics across acculturation levels and media channels. The company's portfolio encompasses integrated end-to-end advertising solutions, including digital, television, and audio properties.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Entravision Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entravision Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.