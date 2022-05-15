EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.14 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) will post $1.14 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for EPAM Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.15 billion. EPAM Systems reported sales of $881.37 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EPAM Systems will report full year sales of $4.88 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.64 billion to $5.34 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $6.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.75 billion to $7.05 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover EPAM Systems.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.62. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 11.14%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. EPAM Systems’s revenue was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

EPAM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on EPAM Systems from $325.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on EPAM Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on EPAM Systems from $350.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Piper Sandler raised EPAM Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $359.00 to $348.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised EPAM Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $312.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $423.08.

In related news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $325,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,952,650. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,644,619 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,104,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,837 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 80.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,265,288 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,514,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,720 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the fourth quarter worth $333,066,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,083,728 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $722,658,000 after purchasing an additional 342,438 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,318,132 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $881,105,000 after purchasing an additional 308,920 shares during the period. 95.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EPAM Systems stock traded up $24.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $319.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 579,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 872,427. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $282.72 and its 200 day moving average is $458.85. The company has a market cap of $18.25 billion, a PE ratio of 40.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.97. EPAM Systems has a 52-week low of $168.59 and a 52-week high of $725.40.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

