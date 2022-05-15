Equitable Group (OTCMKTS:EQGPF) PT Lowered to C$80.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Equitable Group (OTCMKTS:EQGPF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$85.00 to C$80.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on EQGPF. TD Securities lowered their price target on Equitable Group from C$85.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James cut their price target on Equitable Group from C$88.50 to C$85.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Equitable Group from C$94.00 to C$79.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Equitable Group from C$95.00 to C$85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $83.58.

Shares of Equitable Group stock opened at $42.85 on Thursday. Equitable Group has a one year low of $41.00 and a one year high of $65.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.07.

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides personal and commercial banking services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

