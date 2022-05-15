Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.51 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) will report sales of $3.51 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Equitable’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.45 billion to $3.56 billion. Equitable reported sales of $3.62 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Equitable will report full-year sales of $14.39 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $14.24 billion to $14.53 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $14.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.39 billion to $15.06 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Equitable.

Get Equitable alerts:

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.15). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Equitable from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Equitable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. UBS Group raised Equitable to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Equitable from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Equitable in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.56.

NYSE EQH traded up $1.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.81. The company had a trading volume of 6,311,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,019,754. The firm has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.49. Equitable has a fifty-two week low of $25.73 and a fifty-two week high of $37.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.39.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.90%.

In other news, insider Nick Lane sold 25,724 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.52, for a total transaction of $785,096.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 116,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,540,533.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.54, for a total transaction of $916,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 492,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,032,154.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 157,449 shares of company stock valued at $4,958,188. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in Equitable during the first quarter valued at approximately $339,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equitable during the first quarter worth $751,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Equitable by 3.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,112,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,305,000 after buying an additional 68,324 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Equitable by 0.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 506,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,662,000 after purchasing an additional 4,362 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC acquired a new position in Equitable during the first quarter worth about $317,000.

About Equitable (Get Rating)

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Equitable (EQH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.