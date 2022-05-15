Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.40.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ETRN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Equitrans Midstream from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. UBS Group cut Equitrans Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Equitrans Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Barclays upgraded Equitrans Midstream from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, US Capital Advisors upgraded Equitrans Midstream from an “underweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Equitrans Midstream by 118.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 353,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,584,000 after buying an additional 191,634 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC raised its position in Equitrans Midstream by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 76,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 5,292 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Equitrans Midstream by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 230,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after buying an additional 19,277 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Equitrans Midstream by 131.0% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,164,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,377,000 after buying an additional 1,227,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its position in Equitrans Midstream by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 101,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after buying an additional 28,559 shares during the last quarter. 87.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Equitrans Midstream stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.46. The stock had a trading volume of 3,203,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,734,343. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 2.03. Equitrans Midstream has a 12 month low of $5.87 and a 12 month high of $11.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $342.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.59 million. Equitrans Midstream had a negative net margin of 105.69% and a positive return on equity of 6.52%. Equitrans Midstream’s revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Equitrans Midstream will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 3rd. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently -18.40%.

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops natural gas gathering, transmission and storage, and water services assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering System, Transmission and Storage System, and Water Service System. The Gathering System segment include 1,130 miles of high-pressure gathering lines with compression of approximately 485,000 horsepower and multiple interconnect points; and approximately 910 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) low-pressure gathering lines.

