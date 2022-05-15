Escalon Medical Corp. (OTCMKTS:ESMC) Short Interest Down 38.5% in April

Escalon Medical Corp. (OTCMKTS:ESMCGet Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decrease of 38.5% from the April 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

ESMC remained flat at $$0.11 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Escalon Medical has a 12 month low of $0.08 and a 12 month high of $0.34.

Escalon Medical (OTCMKTS:ESMCGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.70 million for the quarter. Escalon Medical had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 33.91%.

Escalon Medical Company Profile (Get Rating)

Escalon Medical Corp. develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes medical devices and pharmaceuticals in the area of ophthalmology in the United States and internationally. It offers A-Scan, which provides information about the internal structure of the eye; B-Scan, a diagnostic tool that supplies information to physicians where the media within the eye are cloudy or opaque; UBM, a high frequency/high resolution ultrasound device, which provides detailed information about the anterior segment of the eye; and Pachymeter that measures the thickness of cornea.

