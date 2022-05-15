Escalon Medical Corp. (OTCMKTS:ESMC) Short Interest Down 38.5% in April

Escalon Medical Corp. (OTCMKTS:ESMC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decrease of 38.5% from the April 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

ESMC remained flat at $$0.11 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Escalon Medical has a 12 month low of $0.08 and a 12 month high of $0.34.

Get Escalon Medical alerts:

Escalon Medical (OTCMKTS:ESMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.70 million for the quarter. Escalon Medical had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 33.91%.

Escalon Medical Corp. develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes medical devices and pharmaceuticals in the area of ophthalmology in the United States and internationally. It offers A-Scan, which provides information about the internal structure of the eye; B-Scan, a diagnostic tool that supplies information to physicians where the media within the eye are cloudy or opaque; UBM, a high frequency/high resolution ultrasound device, which provides detailed information about the anterior segment of the eye; and Pachymeter that measures the thickness of cornea.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Escalon Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Escalon Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.