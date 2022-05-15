EUNO (EUNO) Price Hits $0.0003 on Major Exchanges

EUNO (EUNO) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. Over the last seven days, EUNO has traded down 9.1% against the US dollar. EUNO has a total market cap of $1.99 million and $167.00 worth of EUNO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EUNO coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.66 or 0.00238764 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000497 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 21.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000041 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000040 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $6,132.94 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

EUNO Profile

EUNO is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 29th, 2018. EUNO’s total supply is 6,538,325,493 coins. The Reddit community for EUNO is /r/EunoCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for EUNO is www.euno.co. EUNO’s official Twitter account is @EunoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “EUNO is a privacy-by-choice decentralized cryptocurrency that was established in June 2018 with the aim of becoming a leading payment medium in tomorrow's cashless society. In its bid to create a sustainable and trustworthy product, EUNO stresses the importance of fair distribution, long-term stability, and ease of use. Its flagship product EUNO·Pay will permit instant crypto-to-fiat mobile payments using near field communication (NFC) technology and offer a return on utilized coins through its in-development ACID protocol. EUNO is a self-funded project that endorses a participatory approach in the development and strategic direction through its decentralized governance system. It is supported by an international team from diverse professional backgrounds such as software engineering, product development, finance, and marketing. Our goal is to have a profitable, stable, safe, and anonymous blockchain that provides consumers and businesses unrivaled transaction processing, value, and tailored services. “

EUNO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EUNO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EUNO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EUNO using one of the exchanges listed above.

