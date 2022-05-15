Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX) Short Interest Down 41.5% in April

Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a decrease of 41.5% from the April 15th total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

EVAX stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.74. 92,745 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,138,125. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.84 and its 200-day moving average is $3.82. Evaxion Biotech A/S has a 12 month low of $1.51 and a 12 month high of $25.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 8.03 and a quick ratio of 8.03.

Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.08. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Evaxion Biotech A/S will post -1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Evaxion Biotech A/S stock. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Evaxion Biotech A/S ( NASDAQ:EVAX Get Rating ) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 40,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.21% of Evaxion Biotech A/S as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.65% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evaxion Biotech A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

About Evaxion Biotech A/S

Evaxion Biotech A/S, an artificial intelligence (AI)-immunology platform company, identifies and develops novel immunotherapies for the treatment of various cancers, bacterial diseases, and viral infections. Its proprietary AI platforms include PIONEER, an immuno-oncology platform; EDEN, a bacterial disease platform; and RAVENTM, a viral disease platform.

