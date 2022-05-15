EvenCoin (EVN) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $115,632.00

EvenCoin (EVN) traded up 25.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. During the last seven days, EvenCoin has traded 28.1% higher against the dollar. One EvenCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. EvenCoin has a market capitalization of $25,419.22 and $115,632.00 worth of EvenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get EvenCoin alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000469 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $73.03 or 0.00233758 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000174 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded up 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003236 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $515.96 or 0.01651611 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 23.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000346 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

About EvenCoin

EvenCoin (CRYPTO:EVN) is a coin. EvenCoin’s total supply is 31,247,851 coins and its circulating supply is 31,247,621 coins. EvenCoin’s official Twitter account is @Envion_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . EvenCoin’s official website is www.evencoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Envion builds fully automatized mobile mining units inside standardized intermodal shipping containers that can be shipped to any location in the world within days or weeks. Envion mining units use low-priced green energy directly at the source — near the shore, in the desert or in other remote locations. The EVN token is an ERC-20 Ethereum-based token that grants their holders the right to receive 100% of the earnings from Envion's proprietary mining operation, 35% of Envion’s earnings with third-party operations and voting rights. “

Buying and Selling EvenCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EvenCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EvenCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EvenCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EvenCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EvenCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.