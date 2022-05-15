Evercore ISI Lowers 8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) Price Target to $18.00

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Evercore ISI from $30.00 to $18.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on EGHT. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of 8X8 from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of 8X8 from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $32.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of 8X8 from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of 8X8 from $32.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on 8X8 in a report on Friday, January 28th. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 8X8 currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.27.

8X8 stock opened at $8.28 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76. 8X8 has a 12-month low of $7.49 and a 12-month high of $28.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.84 and its 200 day moving average is $15.08. The company has a market capitalization of $979.78 million, a PE ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 1.10.

8X8 ( NYSE:EGHT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.36. The business had revenue of $181.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.87 million. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 29.07% and a negative return on equity of 96.59%. 8X8’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.33) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that 8X8 will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Eric Salzman sold 19,429 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.85, for a total value of $249,662.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,126 shares of company stock worth $279,732. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in 8X8 during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in 8X8 by 95.8% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,189 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 2,539 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in 8X8 during the first quarter worth about $138,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in 8X8 during the first quarter worth about $140,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in 8X8 during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Institutional investors own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

