Evercore ISI Lowers 8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) Price Target to $18.00

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Evercore ISI from $30.00 to $18.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Several other analysts have also issued reports on EGHT. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of 8X8 from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of 8X8 from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $32.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of 8X8 from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of 8X8 from $32.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on 8X8 in a report on Friday, January 28th. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 8X8 currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.27.
8X8 stock opened at $8.28 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76. 8X8 has a 12-month low of $7.49 and a 12-month high of $28.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.84 and its 200 day moving average is $15.08. The company has a market capitalization of $979.78 million, a PE ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 1.10.
In other news, Director Eric Salzman sold 19,429 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.85, for a total value of $249,662.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,126 shares of company stock worth $279,732. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in 8X8 during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in 8X8 by 95.8% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,189 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 2,539 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in 8X8 during the first quarter worth about $138,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in 8X8 during the first quarter worth about $140,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in 8X8 during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Institutional investors own 92.72% of the company’s stock.
About 8X8
8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.
