Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 124,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,829,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bailard Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 180,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,017,000 after acquiring an additional 6,261 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 49,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 45,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 2,766 shares during the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 64.9% during the 4th quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 131,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,096,000 after purchasing an additional 51,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 18,580.0% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 18,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 18,580 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHF stock traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,708,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,904,592. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.39. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $32.21 and a 52 week high of $40.92.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

