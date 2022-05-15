Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.90 Million Stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,994 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,782 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $2,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UL. Pendal Group Ltd grew its position in shares of Unilever by 29,662.4% in the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 5,689,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,662,000 after purchasing an additional 5,669,969 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Unilever by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,960,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,019,000 after purchasing an additional 808,143 shares during the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd grew its position in shares of Unilever by 89.6% in the fourth quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 1,480,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,655,000 after purchasing an additional 700,000 shares during the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,484,000. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 531.8% in the third quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 597,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,372,000 after buying an additional 502,545 shares during the period. 16.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Unilever alerts:

NYSE UL traded up $0.98 on Friday, hitting $46.17. 3,320,586 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,061,476. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.28 and a 200-day moving average of $49.67. Unilever PLC has a 52 week low of $43.11 and a 52 week high of $61.81.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.451 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UL. Zacks Investment Research cut Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Unilever in a research note on Friday, February 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com cut Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Societe Generale upgraded Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.51.

Unilever Company Profile (Get Rating)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.