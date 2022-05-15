Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $7.98 Million Investment in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 121,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,978,000. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 22,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 64,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,247,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 3,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 39,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,619,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Antonetti Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000.

IHI traded up $1.44 on Friday, hitting $52.78. The company had a trading volume of 1,426,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,531,539. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 1 year low of $50.33 and a 1 year high of $67.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.73.

