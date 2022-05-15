EXMO Coin Achieves Market Cap of $2.07 Million (EXM)

EXMO Coin (EXM) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. EXMO Coin has a total market capitalization of $2.07 million and $21,581.00 worth of EXMO Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, EXMO Coin has traded down 22.5% against the US dollar. One EXMO Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0193 or 0.00000062 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About EXMO Coin

EXMO Coin (EXM) is a coin. It was first traded on July 5th, 2019. EXMO Coin’s total supply is 1,223,754,723 coins and its circulating supply is 107,375,446 coins. EXMO Coin’s official message board is medium.com/exmo-official . The official website for EXMO Coin is exmo.money/en/?v=1 . EXMO Coin’s official Twitter account is @Exmo_com and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EXMO Coin is the utility token of the EXMO Exchange. It has launched its token to optimize the users' experience and give them access to the countless benefits of the EXMO exchange. “

Buying and Selling EXMO Coin

