Exterran Co. (NYSE:EXTN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $195.05 Million

Equities analysts expect Exterran Co. (NYSE:EXTN – Get Rating) to announce $195.05 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Exterran’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $197.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $193.10 million. Exterran reported sales of $136.16 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Exterran will report full-year sales of $809.30 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $763.60 million to $855.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $850.45 million, with estimates ranging from $790.90 million to $910.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Exterran.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Exterran in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Exterran from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Exterran in a research report on Monday, April 25th.

NYSE:EXTN traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.88. 152,498 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 249,457. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.05. Exterran has a twelve month low of $2.67 and a twelve month high of $7.70. The company has a market capitalization of $195.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 0.11.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in Exterran in the first quarter valued at $66,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exterran during the first quarter worth about $76,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exterran during the first quarter worth about $81,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exterran during the first quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, CastleKnight Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Exterran during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. 57.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exterran Corporation, a systems and process company, provides various solutions in the oil, gas, water, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Contract Operations, Aftermarket Services, and Product Sales. It offers compression, processing, and treating services through the operation of natural gas compression equipment, and crude oil and natural gas production and process equipment; and water treatment and power generation solutions.

