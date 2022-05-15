Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on FPI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Farmland Partners from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. B. Riley upped their target price on Farmland Partners from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Farmland Partners from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Farmland Partners presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.25.

Shares of FPI opened at $14.50 on Thursday. Farmland Partners has a one year low of $10.62 and a one year high of $16.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.63.

Farmland Partners ( NYSE:FPI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.05). Farmland Partners had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 1.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Farmland Partners will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This is a boost from Farmland Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Farmland Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently -90.91%.

In other Farmland Partners news, CEO Paul A. Pittman purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.44 per share, for a total transaction of $26,880.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FPI. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Farmland Partners by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 296,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,569,000 after acquiring an additional 42,487 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Farmland Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $126,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Farmland Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $209,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Farmland Partners by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 2,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Farmland Partners by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 183,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,204,000 after acquiring an additional 4,314 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.28% of the company’s stock.

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of the date of this release, the Company owns approximately 155,000 acres in 16 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Carolina, South Carolina, South Dakota and Virginia.

