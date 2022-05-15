Faurecia S.E. (OTCMKTS:FURCF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Faurecia S.E. (OTCMKTS:FURCF – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.33.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Faurecia S.E. from €55.00 ($57.89) to €56.00 ($58.95) in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Faurecia S.E. from €55.00 ($57.89) to €50.00 ($52.63) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. UBS Group cut their price objective on Faurecia S.E. from €53.00 ($55.79) to €44.00 ($46.32) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Barclays cut their price objective on Faurecia S.E. from €55.00 ($57.89) to €40.00 ($42.11) in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Faurecia S.E. from €48.00 ($50.53) to €38.00 ($40.00) in a research report on Friday, April 29th.

Get Faurecia S.E. alerts:

FURCF traded up $2.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.39. 219 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 605. Faurecia S.E. has a fifty-two week low of $20.99 and a fifty-two week high of $57.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.22.

Faurecia S.E., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive equipment in France, Germany, other European countries, North America, South America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through Seating, Interiors, Clean Mobility, and Clarion Electronics segments. The Seating segment designs and manufactures vehicle seats, seating frames, covers and foams, and comfort solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Faurecia S.E. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Faurecia S.E. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.