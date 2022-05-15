Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,118,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114,485 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $918,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FERG. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ferguson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Ferguson by 339.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 55,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,746,000 after purchasing an additional 42,880 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ferguson by 10.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ferguson by 5,914.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new position in Ferguson during the third quarter valued at approximately $217,000. 46.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ FERG opened at $122.09 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.07. Ferguson plc has a one year low of $111.81 and a one year high of $183.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Ferguson ( NASDAQ:FERG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.04 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Ferguson plc will post 8.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%.

Several brokerages recently commented on FERG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Ferguson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Ferguson from £114.75 ($141.47) to £103.65 ($127.79) in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ferguson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group decreased their target price on Ferguson from £155 ($191.10) to £140 ($172.61) in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Ferguson in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ferguson has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7,746.80.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also distributes pipes, valves, fittings, plumbing supplies, water heaters, kitchen and bathroom fixtures, and appliances; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration products and supplies; and plumbing parts and supplies, fire sprinkler systems, hangers, struts, and fasteners.

