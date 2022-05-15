FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $36.60 Million

Analysts expect FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Rating) to announce sales of $36.60 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for FibroGen’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $42.72 million and the lowest is $28.00 million. FibroGen reported sales of $24.36 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 50.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that FibroGen will report full year sales of $179.24 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $150.00 million to $194.79 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $203.95 million, with estimates ranging from $154.00 million to $288.42 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for FibroGen.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $60.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.76 million. FibroGen had a negative net margin of 109.22% and a negative return on equity of 109.09%. The business’s revenue was up 58.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.78) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of FibroGen from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FibroGen from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FibroGen in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.43.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FGEN. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 235.9% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,732,594 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,630,000 after buying an additional 2,621,494 shares in the last quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of FibroGen during the fourth quarter worth about $21,862,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 84.1% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,395,883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,799,000 after buying an additional 1,094,403 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 430.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,335,805 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,652,000 after buying an additional 1,084,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of FibroGen by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,317,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $74,978,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055,536 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FGEN traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.94. The company had a trading volume of 827,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 977,874. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.02. The company has a market capitalization of $927.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 0.91. FibroGen has a 12-month low of $7.81 and a 12-month high of $30.12.

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. The company is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases, which has completed Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States, Europe, China, and Japan; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

