Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Shares Sold by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lowered its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 88.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 495,172 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $2,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 473,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,606,000 after purchasing an additional 5,836 shares during the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,650,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 585.7% during the 4th quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 346,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,989,000 after buying an additional 295,850 shares during the last quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management now owns 153,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,700,000 after acquiring an additional 28,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 132,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,792,000 after acquiring an additional 20,669 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Several research firms have commented on FITB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $48.50 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research lowered Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Fifth Third Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fifth Third Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.65.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, President Timothy Spence sold 4,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.07, for a total value of $219,103.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Greg D. Carmichael sold 50,000 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total transaction of $2,002,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 644,745 shares in the company, valued at $25,822,037.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FITB opened at $35.97 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $24.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.30. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52 week low of $34.35 and a 52 week high of $50.64.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 31.14%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 34.38%.

About Fifth Third Bancorp (Get Rating)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.