Financial Partners Group Inc Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NASDAQ:SDG)

Financial Partners Group Inc decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NASDAQ:SDG – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 324 shares during the quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc owned about 0.06% of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF worth $316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 9,606.0% in the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 703,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 695,859 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF in the fourth quarter worth $59,081,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF during the third quarter valued at $13,469,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 70.1% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 116,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,549,000 after acquiring an additional 47,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 104,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,475,000 after acquiring an additional 18,807 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:SDG traded up $1.54 on Friday, hitting $80.53. 54,893 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,173. iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF has a 52 week low of $78.42 and a 52 week high of $100.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.88.

