FintruX Network (FTX) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $328.00

FintruX Network (FTX) traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. FintruX Network has a market cap of $709,221.59 and $328.00 worth of FintruX Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, FintruX Network has traded 16.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One FintruX Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0075 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

FintruX Network Profile

FTX is a coin. It was first traded on August 19th, 2017. FintruX Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 95,000,000 coins. The official website for FintruX Network is www.fintrux.com . FintruX Network’s official Twitter account is @fintrux and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for FintruX Network is /r/FintruX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FintruX Network’s official message board is www.medium.com/FintruX

According to CryptoCompare, “FintruX Network is an Ethereum-based online lending ecosystem aiming to connect borrowers, lenders, and rated service agencies. FTX is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the FintruX Network. “

FintruX Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FintruX Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FintruX Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FintruX Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

