First Eagle Investment Management LLC Acquires 8,200 Shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Get Rating) by 83.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,006 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Arcosa were worth $949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Arcosa by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,797,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,727,000 after acquiring an additional 169,334 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Arcosa by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,547,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,660,000 after acquiring an additional 357,060 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arcosa by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,072,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,823,000 after buying an additional 130,637 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arcosa by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,056,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,998,000 after buying an additional 222,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Arcosa by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 582,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,213,000 after buying an additional 3,581 shares during the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arcosa alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arcosa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.40.

NYSE ACA opened at $52.16 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.32 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Arcosa, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.42 and a 1-year high of $64.50.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $521.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.33 million. Arcosa had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 3.47%. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Arcosa, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.16%.

About Arcosa (Get Rating)

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, energy, and transportation markets in North America. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment offers natural and recycled aggregates; specialty materials; and trench shields and shoring products for residential and non-residential construction, agriculture, specialty building products, as well as for infrastructure related projects.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Arcosa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcosa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.