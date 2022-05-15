First Eagle Investment Management LLC Acquires New Position in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 53,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 3,990.2% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 2,434 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 68.6% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 2,309 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $192,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $197,000. 90.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PK opened at $18.41 on Friday. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.77 and a 52-week high of $22.42. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.81.

Park Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:PK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.25). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 7.37% and a negative net margin of 19.45%. The business had revenue of $479.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.53 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.48) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 190.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. Park Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is -2.92%.

PK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.86.

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

