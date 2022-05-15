First Eagle Investment Management LLC Boosts Stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Rating) by 22.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,519 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,990 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned 0.06% of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor worth $1,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 38.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,358,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,634,000 after purchasing an additional 377,800 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 23.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 468,071 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,683,000 after buying an additional 88,461 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 6.1% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 290,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,107,000 after buying an additional 16,800 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 23.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 264,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,287,000 after buying an additional 50,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,610,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $67.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com cut Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price objective on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $78.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

NASDAQ AOSL opened at $38.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 2.47. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited has a fifty-two week low of $23.66 and a fifty-two week high of $69.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.60.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.16. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 60.14%. The firm had revenue of $203.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.03 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alpha and Omega Semiconductor news, CEO Mike F. Chang sold 56,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $3,102,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bing Xue sold 4,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.79, for a total transaction of $200,354.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 77,413 shares of company stock worth $4,146,747. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications in Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. It offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors for use in smart phone chargers, battery packs, notebooks, desktop and servers, data centers, base stations, graphics card, game boxes, TVs, AC adapters, power supplies, motor control, power tools, e-vehicles, white goods and industrial motor drives, UPS systems, solar inverters, and industrial welding.

