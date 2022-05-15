First Eagle Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE – Get Rating) by 108.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,655 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 31,000 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned about 0.16% of SeaSpine worth $813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in SeaSpine by 135.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,561 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 2,049 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SeaSpine in the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in SeaSpine by 430.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,065 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 4,922 shares during the period. Stonepine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SeaSpine in the 3rd quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in SeaSpine by 432,433.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,976 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 12,973 shares during the period. 73.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SPNE opened at $8.37 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.33. SeaSpine Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $8.00 and a 52 week high of $22.00.

SeaSpine ( NASDAQ:SPNE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $50.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.96 million. SeaSpine had a negative return on equity of 20.19% and a negative net margin of 29.09%. The company’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.46) EPS. Research analysts forecast that SeaSpine Holdings Co. will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SPNE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SeaSpine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of SeaSpine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on shares of SeaSpine from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of SeaSpine from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of SeaSpine from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.71.

About SeaSpine

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine.

