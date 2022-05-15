First Eagle Investment Management LLC Has $907,000 Holdings in Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH – Get Rating) by 328.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,851 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Park-Ohio worth $907,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PKOH. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Park-Ohio by 158.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Park-Ohio during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Park-Ohio by 70.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Park-Ohio during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in Park-Ohio by 183.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 2,252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Park-Ohio from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Park-Ohio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Park-Ohio from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Park-Ohio from $20.00 to $15.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.25.

PKOH stock opened at $14.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.23 and a 12 month high of $38.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.09.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $1.43. Park-Ohio had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a negative return on equity of 3.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. Park-Ohio’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -24.75%.

About Park-Ohio

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products.

