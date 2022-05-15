First Eagle Investment Management LLC Invests $920,000 in SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 31,203 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $920,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in shares of SM Energy by 545.4% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 90,918 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,680,000 after buying an additional 76,831 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA acquired a new position in SM Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in SM Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $323,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in SM Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $578,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its stake in SM Energy by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 873,188 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,742,000 after purchasing an additional 251,211 shares during the last quarter. 86.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SM Energy alerts:

NYSE SM opened at $35.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 5.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. SM Energy has a twelve month low of $14.79 and a twelve month high of $43.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.01.

SM Energy ( NYSE:SM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The energy company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $859.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $765.23 million. SM Energy had a return on equity of 26.11% and a net margin of 11.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that SM Energy will post 8.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st. SM Energy’s payout ratio is 0.76%.

In related news, CAO Patrick A. Lytle sold 6,776 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $284,659.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.60, for a total value of $1,218,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 110,333 shares of company stock worth $4,511,905. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on SM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on SM Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on SM Energy from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Raymond James upped their target price on SM Energy from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut SM Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on SM Energy from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SM Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.56.

About SM Energy (Get Rating)

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of February 24, 2022, it had 492.0 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves. It also has working interests in 825 gross productive oil wells and 483 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.