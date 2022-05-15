First Eagle Investment Management LLC Purchases 128,000 Shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR – Get Rating) by 198.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 192,515 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 128,000 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Braemar Hotels & Resorts were worth $982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BHR. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,682,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 4.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,640,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,605,000 after purchasing an additional 453,404 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 632.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 394,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,451,000 after purchasing an additional 340,845 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 12.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 963,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,672,000 after purchasing an additional 103,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 330.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 120,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 92,550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BHR shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Braemar Hotels & Resorts in a report on Thursday, April 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Braemar Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.35.

Shares of BHR opened at $5.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The company has a market capitalization of $391.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.45 and a beta of 2.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.96 and a 200 day moving average of $5.52. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $4.18 and a 12 month high of $6.73.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Braemar Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently -10.53%.

In related news, CAO Mark Nunneley purchased 9,000 shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.50 per share, for a total transaction of $202,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Deric S. Eubanks sold 31,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.66, for a total value of $176,824.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

