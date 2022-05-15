First Eagle Investment Management LLC Purchases 152,775 Shares of Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI – Get Rating) by 250.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 213,799 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 152,775 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned about 0.51% of Iteris worth $855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Iteris by 122.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,717 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 5,899 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Iteris by 239.3% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,754 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 30,860 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iteris in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Private Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Iteris by 63.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 886,878 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,548,000 after acquiring an additional 342,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Iteris by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 2,349,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,400,000 after acquiring an additional 525,900 shares during the last quarter. 55.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ITI. TheStreet lowered shares of Iteris from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Iteris from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Iteris in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Iteris from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered shares of Iteris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.83.

Iteris stock opened at $2.62 on Friday. Iteris, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.40 and a twelve month high of $7.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.69. The company has a market capitalization of $110.90 million, a P/E ratio of -23.82 and a beta of 1.34.

Iteris, Inc provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions in Canada and Europe. It operates through Roadway Sensors and Transportation Systems segments. The Roadway Sensors segment offers detection sensors and systems for traffic intersection management, communication systems, and roadway traffic data collection applications.

