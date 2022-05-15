First Eagle Investment Management LLC Takes $870,000 Position in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 11,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $870,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of EnerSys by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. lifted its stake in EnerSys by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 4,081 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in EnerSys by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in EnerSys by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in EnerSys by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. 97.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on EnerSys in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered EnerSys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.33.

Shares of NYSE ENS opened at $62.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 1.88. EnerSys has a 1-year low of $59.92 and a 1-year high of $100.23. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.40.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.02. EnerSys had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 4.58%. The business had revenue of $844.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $813.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that EnerSys will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EnerSys Company Profile

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

