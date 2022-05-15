First Eagle Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $826,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned 0.16% of Sportsman’s Warehouse as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 709,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,495,000 after purchasing an additional 105,186 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 754,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,273,000 after purchasing an additional 44,466 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 121,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,143,000 after purchasing an additional 16,116 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC raised its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 2.1% during the third quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 2,943,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,814,000 after buying an additional 61,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Sportsman’s Warehouse during the third quarter valued at $27,000.

NASDAQ:SPWH opened at $9.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.18. Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.78 and a 52-week high of $18.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $408.96 million, a PE ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.97.

Sportsman’s Warehouse ( NASDAQ:SPWH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 7.20%. The business had revenue of $416.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Sportsman’s Warehouse’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SPWH shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Sportsman’s Warehouse in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and apparel products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

