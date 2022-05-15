First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF (NASDAQ:DALI) Short Interest Update

First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF (NASDAQ:DALI – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 27,600 shares, a decrease of 47.3% from the April 15th total of 52,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of DALI traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.32. 23,743 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,465. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.41 and its 200-day moving average is $26.52. First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF has a 52 week low of $23.32 and a 52 week high of $29.76.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $212,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $276,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter.

