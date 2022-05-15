Fission Uranium (TSE:FCU) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.89

Fission Uranium Corp. (TSE:FCU – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.89 and traded as low as C$0.69. Fission Uranium shares last traded at C$0.75, with a volume of 1,476,088 shares trading hands.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$1.70 target price (up from C$1.60) on shares of Fission Uranium in a research report on Monday, April 11th.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$506.03 million and a P/E ratio of -68.18. The company has a current ratio of 33.10, a quick ratio of 32.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.89.

Fission Uranium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in Canada. Its primary asset is the 100% owned Patterson Lake South property that consists of 17 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 31,039 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region of Saskatchewan.

