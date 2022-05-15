Flow Traders (OTCMKTS:FLTDF) Short Interest Down 38.2% in April

Flow Traders (OTCMKTS:FLTDF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 77,500 shares, a decline of 38.2% from the April 15th total of 125,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 775.0 days.

Shares of Flow Traders stock remained flat at $$30.33 during trading on Friday. Flow Traders has a 12 month low of $30.33 and a 12 month high of $45.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.85.

Flow Traders Company Profile

Flow Traders N.V. operates as a financial technology-enabled liquidity provider in financial products in Europe, the Americas, and Asia. The company uses its proprietary technology platform to quote bid and ask prices in thousands of exchange traded products (ETP), bonds, cryptocurrency, foreign exchange, and other products on trading venues.

