Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) PT Lowered to $300.00

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $320.00 to $300.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Fortinet from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $385.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $370.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $360.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $362.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortinet has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $355.29.

Get Fortinet alerts:

NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $281.55 on Wednesday. Fortinet has a one year low of $199.01 and a one year high of $371.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $45.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $310.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $318.51.

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.34. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 67.94%. The business had revenue of $954.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Fortinet will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.43, for a total value of $1,128,348.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 1,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.85, for a total transaction of $411,349.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,954,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,481,758,412.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,084 shares of company stock valued at $3,066,567. Company insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTNT. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the first quarter worth $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the first quarter worth $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 127.7% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 107 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.47% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.