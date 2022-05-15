Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) Shares Acquired by Guardian Capital Advisors LP

Guardian Capital Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 192,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,892 shares during the quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Fortis were worth $8,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Fortis during the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortis by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Fortis by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Fortis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Fortis by 6.3% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortis alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FTS traded up $0.32 on Friday, hitting $48.75. 1,277,784 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 686,517. Fortis Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.12 and a 1-year high of $51.66. The company has a market capitalization of $23.26 billion, a PE ratio of 23.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.10 and its 200 day moving average is $47.03.

Fortis ( NYSE:FTS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.07). Fortis had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 6.56%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Fortis Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be issued a $0.4227 dividend. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. Fortis’s payout ratio is 81.55%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Fortis from C$61.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fortis in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Fortis from C$61.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Fortis from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.92.

Fortis Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 438,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 100,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,485 megawatts (MW), including 53 MW of solar capacity and 252 MV of wind capacity.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fortis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.