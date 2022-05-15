GameSquare Esports Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMSQF) Short Interest Update

GameSquare Esports Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMSQF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a decrease of 35.7% from the April 15th total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 80,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of GMSQF traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.08. 18,988 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,993. GameSquare Esports has a 52 week low of $0.07 and a 52 week high of $0.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.11.
