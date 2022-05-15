GameSquare Esports Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMSQF) Short Interest Update

GameSquare Esports Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMSQF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a decrease of 35.7% from the April 15th total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 80,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of GMSQF traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.08. 18,988 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,993. GameSquare Esports has a 52 week low of $0.07 and a 52 week high of $0.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.11.

GameSquare Esports Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a gaming and esports company in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Teams, and Agency Services. The Teams segment provides sponsorships, prizes, and players to teams. The Agency Services segment represents esports players and influencers, including Twitch streamers, YouTubers, and gaming personalities, as well as other on-screen talent, such as commentators, analysts, event hosts, and production crew.

