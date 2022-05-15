Gary W. Glessner Sells 955 Shares of United Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBCP) Stock

United Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBCP – Get Rating) Director Gary W. Glessner sold 955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.06, for a total transaction of $16,292.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 71,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,216,139.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of United Bancorp stock opened at $16.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. United Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.73 and a fifty-two week high of $20.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.86. The company has a market cap of $96.54 million, a PE ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 0.45.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. United Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.13%.
About United Bancorp (Get Rating)
United Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Unified Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services in Ohio. It accepts demand, savings, and time deposits, as well as grants commercial, commercial and residential real estate, and consumer loans. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated through a network of banking offices in Athens, Belmont, Carroll, Fairfield, Harrison, Jefferson, and Tuscarawas Counties in Ohio, as well as Marshall and Ohio Counties in West Virginia and the surrounding localities; and a loan production office in Wheeling, West Virginia.
