Gary W. Glessner Sells 955 Shares of United Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBCP) Stock

United Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBCP – Get Rating) Director Gary W. Glessner sold 955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.06, for a total transaction of $16,292.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 71,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,216,139.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of United Bancorp stock opened at $16.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. United Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.73 and a fifty-two week high of $20.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.86. The company has a market cap of $96.54 million, a PE ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 0.45.

Get United Bancorp alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. United Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.13%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in United Bancorp by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,958 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in United Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $170,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in United Bancorp by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 20,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in United Bancorp by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in United Bancorp by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 27,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. 14.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About United Bancorp (Get Rating)

United Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Unified Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services in Ohio. It accepts demand, savings, and time deposits, as well as grants commercial, commercial and residential real estate, and consumer loans. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated through a network of banking offices in Athens, Belmont, Carroll, Fairfield, Harrison, Jefferson, and Tuscarawas Counties in Ohio, as well as Marshall and Ohio Counties in West Virginia and the surrounding localities; and a loan production office in Wheeling, West Virginia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.