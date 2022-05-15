Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $127.00.

GECFF has been the subject of several analyst reports. HSBC upgraded Gecina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Oddo Bhf cut Gecina from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Societe Generale upgraded Gecina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Gecina from €135.00 ($142.11) to €120.00 ($126.32) in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gecina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th.

OTCMKTS GECFF remained flat at $$120.75 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.86. Gecina has a fifty-two week low of $114.55 and a fifty-two week high of $163.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Gecina operates innovative and sustainable living spaces. The Group owns, manages and develops Europe's leading office portfolio, with nearly 97% located in the Paris Region, and a portfolio of residential assets and student residences, with over 9,000 apartments. These portfolios are valued at 20 billion euros at end-June 2020.

