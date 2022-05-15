Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Shares Sold by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC cut its holdings in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,351 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,063 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $5,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Generac by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,288,728 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $453,530,000 after buying an additional 66,586 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Generac by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,153,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $469,999,000 after buying an additional 9,672 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Generac by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 965,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $339,842,000 after buying an additional 158,591 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Generac in the 4th quarter worth approximately $328,743,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Generac by 133.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 636,291 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $260,033,000 after purchasing an additional 363,940 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Generac in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Generac from $451.00 to $456.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Generac from $474.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Generac from $435.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Generac from $575.00 to $556.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $454.90.

NYSE:GNRC traded up $12.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $226.49. 879,041 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,140,528. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $274.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $324.33. Generac Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $197.94 and a twelve month high of $524.31. The company has a market capitalization of $14.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.15.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.17. Generac had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 12.68%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 11.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.74, for a total value of $1,493,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 11,389 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.01, for a total value of $3,621,815.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,389 shares of company stock worth $7,781,466 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

