GenWealth Group Inc. Buys 359 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

GenWealth Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the quarter. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust comprises about 4.3% of GenWealth Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. GenWealth Group Inc. owned about 0.05% of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust worth $15,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DIA. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 47.2% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 30.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DIA stock traded up $4.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $322.23. 4,233,222 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,859,099. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $339.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $348.45. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $312.53 and a twelve month high of $369.50.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

