GenWealth Group Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

GenWealth Group Inc. lowered its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,210 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. GenWealth Group Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 115.3% during the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,636 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 1,947 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 6,510 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after buying an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,109,542 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $231,351,000 after buying an additional 16,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, L2 Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $212.00 to $211.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $229.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Honeywell International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $203.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $227.14.

Shares of NASDAQ HON traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $193.53. The company had a trading volume of 3,237,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,775,435. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $193.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $197.11. The stock has a market cap of $131.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.06. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.42 and a 1 year high of $236.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 30.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.06%.

In related news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total transaction of $7,780,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 165,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,098,717.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

