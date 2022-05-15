GenWealth Group Inc. Has $18.29 Million Stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

GenWealth Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 279 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up 5.0% of GenWealth Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. GenWealth Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $18,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $21,980,000. Financial Partners Group Inc grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 92,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,603,000 after purchasing an additional 3,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 73,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter.

IVV stock traded up $9.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $403.41. The stock had a trading volume of 5,360,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,140,358. The company’s 50 day moving average is $434.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $450.23. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $386.78 and a one year high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

