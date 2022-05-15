GenWealth Group Inc. Has $3.36 Million Stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG)

GenWealth Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 264 shares during the quarter. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF accounts for 0.9% of GenWealth Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. GenWealth Group Inc. owned 0.15% of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF worth $3,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $15,890,000. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,122,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $930,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 35,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,547,000 after acquiring an additional 3,875 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $4,980,000.

Shares of ILCG stock traded up $1.96 on Friday, hitting $53.39. 135,782 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,024. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a one year low of $50.32 and a one year high of $73.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.30.

