Georgetown University Invests $6.43 Million in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)

Georgetown University bought a new position in shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 131,860 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $6,432,000. PDC Energy accounts for approximately 2.8% of Georgetown University’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Georgetown University owned 0.14% of PDC Energy as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in PDC Energy by 2.9% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,036 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in PDC Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in PDC Energy by 1.1% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 43,951 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,083,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in PDC Energy by 90.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 106,624 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $5,052,000 after buying an additional 50,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in PDC Energy by 2.0% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,575 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter.

In other PDC Energy news, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $149,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 404,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,274,654.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 5,000 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total value of $290,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,811 shares of company stock valued at $2,943,874 over the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PDCE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on PDC Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. MKM Partners raised their target price on PDC Energy from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. TD Securities raised their target price on PDC Energy from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial raised their target price on PDC Energy from $80.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded PDC Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.78.

Shares of PDCE stock traded up $1.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $66.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,445,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,028,286. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.89. PDC Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.52 and a 52 week high of $79.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 2.75.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.73. PDC Energy had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 26.48%. The firm had revenue of $316.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $702.98 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 17.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. This is a positive change from PDC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. PDC Energy’s payout ratio is presently 19.92%.

PDC Energy Profile

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

