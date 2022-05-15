Georgetown University Takes Position in Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR)

Georgetown University bought a new stake in Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 7,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000. Xometry makes up approximately 0.2% of Georgetown University’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Xometry by 451.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Xometry during the third quarter worth $53,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Xometry during the third quarter worth $138,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Xometry by 98.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xometry during the third quarter worth $185,000. Institutional investors own 77.31% of the company’s stock.

Xometry stock traded up $1.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.91. 362,854 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 446,983. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion and a P/E ratio of -11.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.61. Xometry, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.61 and a 1-year high of $97.57.

Xometry ( NASDAQ:XMTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $67.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.97 million. Xometry had a negative net margin of 27.47% and a negative return on equity of 28.88%. Analysts expect that Xometry, Inc. will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO James M. Rallo sold 23,529 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.33, for a total value of $1,137,156.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James M. Rallo sold 5,717 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total transaction of $200,438.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,408 shares of company stock worth $2,457,417.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Xometry in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. CL King cut their price objective on Xometry from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Xometry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.07.

Xometry, Inc operates a marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides CNC machining, milling, and turning services; sheet, laser, waterjet, and plasma cutting services; and sheet metal forming services. The company also offers 3D printing services, such as carbon digital light synthesis, fused deposition modeling, HP multi jet fusion, PolyJet, selective laser sintering, stereolithography, metal 3D printing service, direct metal laser sintering, and metal binder jetting; and injection molding services, including plastic injection, over, insert, and prototype molding, as well as bridge and production tooling.

