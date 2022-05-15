Gold Poker (GPKR) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $9.00

Gold Poker (GPKR) traded down 37.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. Gold Poker has a total market capitalization of $4,923.21 and $9.00 worth of Gold Poker was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Gold Poker has traded down 45.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Gold Poker coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Gold Poker alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003205 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001426 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001877 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $155.13 or 0.00496653 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.68 or 0.00037477 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $58,108.52 or 1.86032404 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008255 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004524 BTC.

About Gold Poker

Gold Poker’s total supply is 6,061,849 coins and its circulating supply is 5,260,826 coins. Gold Poker’s official Twitter account is @GoldPokercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Gold Poker is gold-poker.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Gold Poker is a decentralized open-source cryptocurrency focused on instant private transactions with near-zero transaction fees. The online poker industry is relatively young, and Gold Poker team’s focal point is to overwhelmingly witness an uptick in interactivity between cryptocurrency and the online poker industry. “

Buying and Selling Gold Poker

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gold Poker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gold Poker should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gold Poker using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Gold Poker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gold Poker and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.