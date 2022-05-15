Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 70,722 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 697,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,722 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.52% of Extra Space Storage worth $158,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Extra Space Storage by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in Extra Space Storage by 102.2% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kenneth M. Woolley purchased 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $200.75 per share, with a total value of $2,107,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 3,125 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,625 shares of company stock worth $2,314,085 in the last ninety days. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on EXR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $220.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $213.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $199.13.

Extra Space Storage stock traded up $4.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $178.96. 567,892 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 848,532. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.05, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.45. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.51 and a fifty-two week high of $228.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $199.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $201.70.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $379.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.88 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 23.42% and a net margin of 50.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. Research analysts expect that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 8.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.40%.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

