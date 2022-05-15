Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys 93,283 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,206,709 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,283 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $156,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Blackstone during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in Blackstone during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Blackstone by 86.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 294 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in shares of Blackstone in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Blackstone by 96.8% in the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 305 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 63.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BX stock traded up $8.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $107.82. 6,445,827 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,043,890. The stock has a market cap of $75.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Blackstone Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.65 and a fifty-two week high of $149.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $114.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.71.

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 23.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.93%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Blackstone in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BNP Paribas lowered Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Blackstone from $132.50 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Blackstone from $166.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.73.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 52,900 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total value of $3,239,067.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ruth Porat purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $126.21 per share, for a total transaction of $631,050.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 2,510,094 shares of company stock worth $11,189,865 and have sold 1,090,152 shares worth $66,040,454. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

